Florida condo collapse death toll now 10; some survivors may still be trapped

SURFSIDE, Florida — The Miami-Dade mayor said another body was recovered overnight from the site of a collapsed condo building, bringing the confirmed death toll to 10.

Daniella Levine Cava said Monday that 151 people who may have been in the building remained unaccounted for.

Andy Alvarez, a deputy incident commander with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that more than 80 rescuers at a time are breaching the collapsed walls and tunneling underneath.

He said they've found voids in the rubble where people might have survived the collapse that happened last Thursday.