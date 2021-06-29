Florida condo collapse deaths grow to 12 as federal search & rescue help is sought

US & World

SURFSIDE, Florida -- Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says another victim has been found in the rubble of a collapsed Florida condo building.

The new discovery brings the death toll to 12, with 149 people still unaccounted for.

Meantime, Florida emergency management officials say they have requested help from the federal government as they near the end of the sixth day searching the rubble.

Kevin Guthries of the Florida Division of Emergency Management said his agency has requested an additional search and rescue team from the federal government, and that one would likely be coming from Virginia.

Guthries said state officials want to rotate some of their teams out, so that they’re on hand in case they have to deal with possible severe weather in the coming days.