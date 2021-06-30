A day after vote count debacle, revised numbers show Democrat Eric Adams has thin lead in NYC mayoral primary

US & World

NEW YORK (AP) – Revised vote counts in New York City’s mayoral primary show Democrat Eric Adams has maintained a thin lead. Elections officials made their second attempt Wednesday to report early tallies in the race based on ranked choice tabulation. Their first effort Tuesday turned into a debacle when they accidentally included 135,000 test ballots in the vote totals. The corrected results still don’t paint a complete picture of the race. Nearly 125,000 absentee ballots have yet to be counted. The Democratic primary winner will face Republican Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa in the general election.