A day after vote count debacle, revised numbers show Democrat Eric Adams has thin lead in NYC mayoral primary
NEW YORK (AP) – Revised vote counts in New York City’s mayoral primary show Democrat Eric Adams has maintained a thin lead. Elections officials made their second attempt Wednesday to report early tallies in the race based on ranked choice tabulation. Their first effort Tuesday turned into a debacle when they accidentally included 135,000 test ballots in the vote totals. The corrected results still don’t paint a complete picture of the race. Nearly 125,000 absentee ballots have yet to be counted. The Democratic primary winner will face Republican Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa in the general election.
Comments