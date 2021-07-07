Haiti police arrest ‘presumed assassins’ of President Jovenel Moïse

US & World

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Haiti’s Communications Secretary says police have arrested “presumed assassins” of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse. Frantz Exantus did not provide further details. The killing Wednesday in which Moïse’s wife was seriously injured is sure to bring more chaos to the unstable Caribbean country already beset by gang violence, soaring inflation and protests by opposition supporters who accused Moïse of increasing authoritarianism. Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph said the police and military were in control of security. The poorest country in the Americas, Haiti has a history of dictatorship and political upheaval. The streets of Port-au-Prince were empty and quiet.