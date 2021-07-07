Largest party in Malaysia’s ruling alliance says it will withdraw support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin

US & World

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The largest party in Malaysia’s ruling alliance said Thursday that it will withdraw support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin immediately and urged him to make way for a new leader. The announcement is a political bombshell that could potentially trigger the collapse of the government if he refuses to quit and spark a general election. Muhyiddin took power in March 2020 after he withdrew from the former ruling alliance and allied with the United Malays National Organization, or UMNO, and other parties to form a new government. But UMNO has been unhappy at playing second fiddle to Muhyiddin’s own party.