South Africa’s ex-President Jacob Zuma leaves home to hand himself over to authorities to serve 15- month prison term

US & World

NKANDLA, South Africa (AP) – Former South African president Jacob Zuma left his home late Wednesday night to turn himself in to authorities to serve a 15-month prison term, his foundation has confirmed. Just minutes before the midnight deadline for police to arrest him, Zuma left his Nkandla home in a convoy of vehicles. Zuma decided to hand himself over to authorities to obey the order from the country’s highest court that he should serve a prison term for contempt of court. A tweet posted by the Zuma Foundation said “President Zuma has decided to comply with the incarceration order. He is on his way to hand himself into a Correctional Services Facility in KZN (KwaZulu-Natal province).”