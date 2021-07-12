Skip to Content
US & World
By
Published 2:32 PM

Democrats in Texas Legislature leave Austin to try to stop passage of GOP voting law, take off on plane for Washington

State Rep. Chris Turner, D-Grand Prairie, Chairman of the House Democratic Caucus, speaks in support of voting rights at a press conference organized by Black Voters Matter, the Texas Right to Vote Coalition, Texas for All Coalition and other advocacy groups on the south steps of the Texas Capitol.
Sophie Park/The Texas Tribune
State Rep. Chris Turner, D-Grand Prairie, Chairman of the House Democratic Caucus, speaks in support of voting rights at a press conference organized by Black Voters Matter, the Texas Right to Vote Coalition, Texas for All Coalition and other advocacy groups on the south steps of the Texas Capitol.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Democrats in the Texas Legislature are bolting for Washington, D.C., to try to stop Republicans from enacting new voting restrictions. They say they’re ready to remain there for weeks in a second revolt against a GOP overhaul of election laws. Private planes carrying a large group of Democrats took off from an airport in Austin on Monday. Democrats are skipping town just days before the Texas House of Representatives was expected to take up sweeping new voting restrictions in a special legislative session ordered by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. Moments after Democrats jetted off, Abbott issued a statement blasting them for leaving.

Politics

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Skip to content