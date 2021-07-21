Judge rules conservative radio host Larry Elder will be on ballot in recall election of California Gov. Gavin Newsom

US & World

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Conservative talk radio host Larry Elder will be a candidate in California’s upcoming recall election aimed at removing Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office. Elder scored a swift court victory in Sacramento, where he challenged a decision by state election officials to block him from the ballot. Superior Court Judge Laurie M. Earl on Wednesday disagreed with a state decision that Elder failed to meet requirements to file recent tax returns. Earl found the rule didn’t apply to recall elections. Forty-two other candidates have been cleared to appear on the Sept. 14 recall ballot.