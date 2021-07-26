Skip to Content
Leaders of North, South Korea agree to restore suspended communication channels and improve ties

South Korean army soldiers patrol along the barbed-wire fence in Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – South Korea says the leaders of North and South Korea have agreed to restore suspended communication channels and improve ties. The presidential office in Seoul says President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reached such an agreement during several rounds of exchanges of letters since April. The Blue House says the two Koreas tested their communication channel on Tuesday morning. The development comes amid more than two years of a stalemate in U.S.-led diplomacy aimed at stripping North Korea of its nuclear weapons.

