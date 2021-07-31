Biles opts out of floor exercise final at Olympics; still deciding on balance beam

US & World

TOKYO, Japan — Simone Biles will not defend her Olympic gold medal on floor exercise, but is still to decide on the balance beam.

USA Gymnastics says the six-time Olympic medalist has opted not to compete on floor. She won gold in the event in Rio de Janeiro and placed second in qualifying last week.

Jennifer Gadirova of Britain will replace Biles in Monday’s finals.

USA Gymnastics says Biles has not decided whether to participate in Tuesday’s balance beam final.

Biles is dealing with a mental block that in gymnastics is referred to as “the twisties.” She is having trouble figuring out where her body is in relation to the ground when in the air.

She had already withdrawn from the Olympic event finals on Sunday in the vault and uneven bars.

Biles, who continues to be evaluated daily, said she was putting her mental health first when she first withdrew from the gymnastics team event after one rotation. The U.S. women won silver.

She also chose not to compete in the all-around. American teammate Sunisa Lee won gold in that event.