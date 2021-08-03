Biden to revive eviction moratorium covering most of U.S.

US & World

WASHINGTON, DC — President Biden is expected to revive the eviction moratorium covering most of U.S. population, just a day after his administration said he lacked the authority to do so.

The Biden administration will announce a new 60-day eviction moratorium that would protect areas where 90% of the U.S. population lives, according to three people familiar with the plans who insisted on anonymity to discuss the forthcoming announcement.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified a legal authority for a new and different moratorium that would be for areas with high and substantial increases in Covid-19 infections.

The ban helps to heal a rift with liberal Democratic lawmakers who were calling on executive action to keep renters in their homes after a prior moratorium lapsed at the end of July.