Biden to revive eviction moratorium covering most of U.S.
WASHINGTON, DC — President Biden is expected to revive the eviction moratorium covering most of U.S. population, just a day after his administration said he lacked the authority to do so.
The Biden administration will announce a new 60-day eviction moratorium that would protect areas where 90% of the U.S. population lives, according to three people familiar with the plans who insisted on anonymity to discuss the forthcoming announcement.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified a legal authority for a new and different moratorium that would be for areas with high and substantial increases in Covid-19 infections.
The ban helps to heal a rift with liberal Democratic lawmakers who were calling on executive action to keep renters in their homes after a prior moratorium lapsed at the end of July.
Comments
3 Comments
Typical Socialist Democrat response. Renters can’t be evicted, but the landlords are hung out to dry.
If the government is going to provide support to this effort they should give the money directly to the building owners. They are the ones being impacted by lack of rental income. They are the ones having to pay for building maintenance, utilities, mortgages, etc. If they give it to the tenants who refuse to work in the first place, the building owners will NEVER see it.
Excellent idea!