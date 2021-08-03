Skip to Content
US & World
By
Published 8:38 PM

Democrat Shontel Brown has defeated progressive Nina Turner in the primary for an open US House seat in northeast Ohio

<i>Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images</i><br/>
Getty Images
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – County Councilwoman Shontel Brown has held off progressive Nina Turner to win the Democratic primary for an open U.S. House seat in Ohio. The contest Tuesday had emerged as a proxy for the future of the Democratic Party. Brown had the support of Hillary Clinton, the political arm of the Congressional Black Caucus and several leading unions. She will vie to replace Rep. Marcia Fudge, who left to be President Joe Biden’s housing chief, in the 11th Congressional District in November. Brown will likely win November’s general election easily in the solidly blue district which stretches from Cleveland to Akron.

Politics

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content