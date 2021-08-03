Laverne Gore wins GOP primary for open US House seat in Ohio

US & World

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Laverne Gore won the GOP primary for an open US House seat in Ohio.

Gore, a business owner, consultant, trainer and community activist, defeated Felicia Ross, a self-described “Jane of all trades,” in Tuesday’s Republican primary.

There’s little chance a Republican could take the heavily Democratic district in the Cleveland area in the fall, meaning Tuesday’s Democratic victor is likely to be the area’s next congressional representative.

Progressives and Democratic centrists were in a fierce competition for the 11th Congressional District seat formerly held by Rep. Marcia Fudge, a Democrat appointed as President Joe Biden’s housing chief in March.

Former state Sen. Nina Turner, a leading national voice for Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaigns, is the best known among 13 Democrats running in the primary and the choice of Sanders, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and others.

Cuyahoga County Councilwoman Shontel Brown, a centrist backed by Hillary Clinton, influential House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, the Congressional Black Caucus, several leading unions and over 100 local leaders, enjoyed a surge in national support in July.

The winner will face Gore.