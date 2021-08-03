Law enforcement officials say one officer has died after the shooting outside the Pentagon transit station
WASHINGTON (AP) — An officer died after being stabbed Tuesday during a burst of violence at a transit station outside the Pentagon. That’s according to law enforcement officials. A Pentagon officer who was stabbed later died, according to officials who were not authorized to discuss the matter and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. More details about the violence were expected at a Pentagon news conference.
