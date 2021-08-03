US & World

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — State Rep. Allison Russo has won the Democratic primary for an open US House seat in central Ohio.

She will face political newcomer Mike Carey, who won the crowded Republican primary. The longtime coal lobbyist was backed by former President Donald Trump, who had called Carey a “courageous fighter” who will be tough on crime.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, the state’s highest ranking Democrat, congratulated Russo, one of his group of young promising “canary candidates.”

“Now we get to work to elect a champion for Ohio working families this November,” he tweeted.