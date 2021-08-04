Belarusian Olympic sprinter who feared for her safety at home arrives in Poland

US & World

VIENNA, Austria (AP) — Belarusian Olympic sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, who feared for her safety at home after criticizing her coaches on social media, flew into Warsaw on Wednesday night on a humanitarian visa after leaving the Tokyo Olympics. Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said the 24-year-old athlete had arrived in the Polish capital after flying from Tokyo via Vienna, a route apparently chosen to confuse those who would endanger her safety. The diplomat said he “wanted to thank all the Polish consular & diplomatic staff involved, who flawlessly planned and secured her safe journey.” The plane that she was reportedly traveling on from Vienna was directed to a separate airport building used by government officials, and she could not be seen.