Jocelyne Bourassa, Canadian golf star, dies at 74

TORONTO (AP) — Star Canadian golfer Jocelyne Bourassa has died. Her death was announced Thursday by Golf Canada, which did not give details. Bourassa was the LPGA Tour’s Rookie of the Year in 1972. The following year she enjoyed her biggest professional victory when she captured the inaugural La Canadienne in Montreal. No other Canadian won the Canadian Women’s Open until Brooke Henderson 45 years later. Bourassa’s eight-year LPGA Tour career was cut short by injuries. She began a second career by becoming the du Maurier Classic’s executive director. She was inducted into Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame in 2015 and was named to the Order of Canada in 1972. Jocelyne Bourassa was 74 years old.