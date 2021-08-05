‘We lost Greenville’: Wildfire decimates California town

US & World

By CHRISTOPHER WEBER and NOAH BERGER

Associated Press

GREENVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A raging wildfire that swept through the tiny Northern California mountain town of Greenville has leveled most of its historic downtown and left blocks of homes in ashes. The 3-week-old Dixie Fire has blackened territory bigger than the city of Los Angeles, stretching over 504 square miles. It had already burned dozens of homes before it made a new run Wednesday evening and tore through the town of Greenville. There were no immediate reports of injuries or deaths. Continued hot and windy weather on Thursday threatened to exacerbate dozens of wildfires churning through parched landscape.