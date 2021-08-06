Gym owner pleads guilty to assaulting officer in Jan. 6 riot

US & World

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN

Associated Press

A New Jersey gym owner has become the first person to plead guilty to assaulting a law enforcement officer during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Federal prosecutors say Scott Kevin Fairlamb was one of the very first rioters to breach the Capitol. After leaving the building, Fairlamb harassed a line of police officers, shouting in their faces and blocking their movements. He is a former mixed martial arts fighter whose brother is a Secret Service agent. Fairlamb’s attorney said prosecutors will recommend a prison sentence ranging from about 3 1/2 to 4 1/4 years, but the judge isn’t bound by that term of the plea agreement.