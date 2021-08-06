US restricts more visas for Nicaraguans close to government

US & World

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — The United States has slapped visa restrictions on 50 immediate family members of Nicaraguan officials who have been involved in or benefited from President Daniel Ortega’s growing repression. The U.S. State Department said Friday the officials include lawmakers, prosecutors and judges. Over the past two months, Ortega’s government has arrested nearly three dozen opposition figures, including seven potential challengers for the presidency. Nicaragua is scheduled to hold national elections Nov. 7. Ortega is seeking a fourth consecutive term and this week the government placed an opposition vice presidential candidate under house arrest.