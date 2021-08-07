Skip to Content
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist’s positive COVID test cancels shows

By The Associated Press

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Lynyrd Skynyrd has pulled out of the Pro Football Hall of Fame concert after guitarist Rickey Medlocke tested positive for COVID-19. The band was set to co-headline the concert Monday night with Brad Paisley. According to a band statement, Medlocke’s positive test forced the group’s withdrawal. The statement says Medlocke is resting and responding to treatment. The band also suspended shows in Mississippi, Georgia and Alabama.

