Skip to Content
US & World
By
Published 5:26 AM

Afghan president replaces army chief of staff after stunning blitz by Taliban across the country

<i>Javed Tanveer/AFP/Getty Images</i><br/>
AFP via Getty Images
Javed Tanveer/AFP/Getty Images

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has replaced his army chief of staff after a stunning blitz by the Taliban across the country that included seizing three more provincial capitals and a local army headquarters. The insurgents now control some two-thirds of the nation as the U.S. and NATO finalize their withdrawal after a decades-long war there. The fall of the capitals of Badakhshan and Baghlan provinces to the northeast and Farah province to the west put increasing pressure on the country’s central government to stem the tide of the advance, even as its lost a major base in Kunduz on Wednesday. Ghani rushed to Balkh province to seek help pushing back the insurgents from warlords. The province is already surrounded by Taliban-held territory.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content