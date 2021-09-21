Body found in Wyoming confirmed to be Gabby Petito, death ruled a homicide

US & World

DENVER, Colorado -- Autopsy results have confirmed that the remains found over the weekend near Grand Teton National Park are those of Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old woman who disappeared while on a cross-country road trip exploring national parks with her fiancé, according to the FBI in Denver.

The manner of her death is homicide, the Teton County coroner indicated.

Petito's parents reported her missing on Sept. 11 after not speaking with her for two weeks. Her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, was named a person of interest by police last week.

Petito, originally from New York, had left from Florida with Laundrie in a van in July for their trip, which they documented on social media.

On Aug. 12, police in Moab, Utah, responded to an "incident" involving the couple, but "insufficient evidence existed to justify criminal charges," Moab Police Department Chief Bret Edge said in a statement last week.

Petito was last seen leaving a hotel in Utah with Laundrie on Aug. 24. The next day, she spoke to her mother, Nichole Schmidt, informing her that their next stops would be Grand Teton and Yellowstone, Schmidt told ABC News, and that was the last time Schmidt talked to her.

On Friday, it was announced that Laundrie's whereabouts where unknown. His family told police they had last seen him last Tuesday. They said he had a backpack and told them he was going to the Carlton Reserve north of Laundrie's home in North Port, Florida, where he had gone for hikes before.

A body "consistent with the description of" Petito was discovered in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming on Sunday. At the time, a full forensic identification hadn't been completed and a cause of death was undetermined.

A search for Laundrie in Florida was paused Monday, with police saying they "currently believe we have exhausted all avenues in searching of the grounds there." He has yet to be found.