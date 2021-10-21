Man charged with murdering UK lawmaker David Amess

By Sharon Braithwaite, CNN

A man has been charged with the murder of MP David Amess, who was stabbed to death in his constituency east of London last week, prosecutors in the United Kingdom said on Thursday.

Ali Harbi Ali, 25 and from London, was also charged with the preparation of terrorist acts, Nick Price, head of the Crown Prosecution Service, said in a statement.

“We will submit to the court that this murder has a terrorist connection, namely that it had both religious and ideological motivations,” Price said.

“He has also been charged with the preparation of terrorist acts. This follows a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation,” Price added.

The suspect is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday afternoon.

The killing of Amess, a popular Member of Parliament in Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s ruling Conservative Party, shocked the nation and prompted calls for a review of security measures for lawmakers carrying out constituency work.

Amess, 69, died after being stabbed several times at around midday Friday at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, England. This was the second killing of a sitting British lawmaker in five years.

He entered Parliament in 1983, initially representing the Basildon constituency, and had served continuously in the House of Commons since then, making him one of the longest-serving lawmakers in the chamber.

Lawmakers from across the political spectrum spoke Friday of their sadness, concern, and anger that another of their colleagues was killed while meeting with constituents.

