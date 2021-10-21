Skip to Content
Remains found in Florida park identified by FBI as Brian Laundrie

<i>Moab Police Department</i><br/>Bodycam footage from the Moab Police Department from August shows them talking with Brian Laundrie.
Bodycam footage from the Moab Police Department from August shows them talking with Brian Laundrie.

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida — Authorities say remains found in a Florida wilderness park are those of Brian Laundrie, who was a person of interest in the death of girlfriend Gabby Petito.

Petito was found slain at a Wyoming national park months while the pair was on a cross-country van trip chronicled on social media.

The FBI’s Denver office said in a news release that a comparison of dental records confirmed that the remains were Laundrie.

The remains were discovered Wednesday in a swampy nature preserve near North Port, Florida, after a massive search.

That search began shortly after Laundrie disappeared Sept. 14, two weeks after the 23-year-old returned alone to his parents’ home in Florida.

Associated Press

Comments

1 Comment

  1. Looks like I might be right. Being underwater for awhile makes chances it was an alligator. Having been a Florida resident for 36 years, I pay attention to wildlife and I know things! Maybe not, but better than average chances it was!

