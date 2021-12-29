Powerball jackpot now $483M for New Year after no big winner Wednesday night

DES MOINES, Iowa -- There were no winners in the final Powerball drawing of 2021, and the jackpot grew to $483 million, according to the game operator.

The winning numbers Wednesday night were 02 - 06 - 09 - 33 - 39 and Powerball 11.

The next drawing will take place place Jan. 1.

It's been almost three months since someone hit the Powerball jackpot. A single ticket in California raked in a $699.8 million grand prize on October 4. Since then, there have been 37 drawings in a row without a jackpot winner, the game operator said.

While the overall odds of winning a prize are 1 to 24.9, the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.

Powerball holds the world record for largest jackpot. The record $1.586 billion cache was shared in 2016 by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

Tickets cost $2, and drawings are each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 8:59 p.m. MT.