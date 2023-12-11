Rohingya Muslims in Indonesia struggle to find shelter. President says government will help for now

BANDA ACEH, Indonesia (AP) — Rohingya Muslim refugees who fled Myanmar to escape a brutal counterinsurgency campaign are struggling to find a country that would accept them. Muhammad Amin arrived in Indonesia with over 300 others and has been relocated five times with his young family in the last 36 hours. Locals are refusing their presence. Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo said Monday his country will help them temporarily. About 740,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled Buddhist-majority Myanmar to camps in Bangladesh since August 2017. Myanmar security forces have been accused of mass rapes, killings and the burning of thousands of Rohingya homes, and international courts are considering whether their actions constitute genocide.

By REZA SAIFULLAH and EDNA TARIGAN Associated Press

