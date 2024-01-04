Skip to Content
ISIS claims responsibility for deadliest attack in Iran since 1979 revolution

Published 9:40 AM

Originally Published: 04 JAN 24 11:33 ET

Updated: 04 JAN 24 11:34 ET

By CNN

(CNN) — ISIS has claimed responsibility for the deadly twin blasts at a memorial for slain Iranian Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani that left dozens dead and scores injured, according to the terror monitoring group SITE.

At least 84 people were killed and 284 others injured in the attacks, according to state-run news agency IRNA, making them the deadliest in Iran since the 1979 revolution.

According to SITE, ISIS issued a statement on Thursday to say that two suicide bombers detonated their explosive vests as Shiite mourners gathered to observe the fourth anniversary of the killing of Soleimani near his grave site in his hometown of Kerman, in southern Iran.

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

