Numerous law enforcement officers shot in Charlotte, North Carolina, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Numerous law enforcement officers conducting a task force operation were shot Monday afternoon as they came under fire in Charlotte, North Carolina, police said.

Officers from several agencies in the U.S. Marshals Task Force were carrying out an investigation in a suburban neighborhood when “a subject” began firing at them, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Multiple victims were taken to hospitals and gunfire continued at the scene for several minutes. A SWAT team was in the neighborhood on the east side of the city, police said.

Nearly two hours after the shooting started, police said the scene was still unsafe and promised an update with more information “as soon as the situation stabilizes.”

Authorities did not say exactly how many officers were struck by gunfire. WSOC-TV said their helicopter captured an armored vehicle driving through yards and knocking over recycling bins before officers removed a person with blood on their shirt who was then loaded into an ambulance.

Many roads in the area were closed so ambulances could get to hospitals faster. TV footage showed ambulances speeding to hospitals with several vehicles with sirens on both in front and behind them.