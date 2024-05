EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The 2023 most popular baby names have been announced today by the Social Security Administration office.

This is based on social security number applications received in 2023.

Olivia and Liam are once again America's most popular baby names, according to the SSA.

They say Liam has been the top choice for new parents for seven years in a row.

And Olivia has been topped the list for five years.