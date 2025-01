AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Fish and Game shared on Facebook that a young bull moose was loose in an Ammon neighborhood Friday.

They said he enjoyed things like the fast food scene and the friendly residents; unfortunately, he didn’t like traffic, so IDFG stepped in to avoid any road rage that might ensue.

IDFG said with the help of Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies, they were able to transport the moose to “his home turf.”