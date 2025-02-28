Pope Francis put on breathing machine after suffering sudden respiratory episode

Originally Published: 28 FEB 25 13:54 ET

By Christopher Lamb, Sharon Braithwaite and Catherine Nicholls, CNN

(CNN) — Pope Francis suffered a sudden episode of respiratory difficulty and was put on a breathing machine on Friday, according to the latest medical update from the Vatican.

The episode was complicated by vomiting, some of which he aspirated, the Vatican said. Medical staff treated the aspiration issue before putting the pope on mechanical ventilation, it said.

The Vatican added that the pontiff “remained alert and oriented at all times.”

A spokesperson later noted that he is not considered out of danger at this point.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

