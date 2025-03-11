Reaction to airline policy change

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — Southwest Airlines, notorious for affordable airfare and perks of free checked bags for all passengers, has decided to end that policy policies, to what they say is an initiative to create a broader range of travel options and "reward loyal customers."

But passengers at the El Paso International Airport flying Southwest Airlines say they're not happy with the changes.

"I just heard about that and I'm not happy about that as a consumer," said passenger Albert Anchondo. "And I know that we're actually paying for baggage in other airlines, and that's why we've chosen Southwest Airlines and probably one of the first reasons why. So we would like for them to rescind that policy."

The following initiatives were announced in a news release on Tuesday, along with a statement from the airline's CEO:

Two free checked bags will be offered only to Rapid Rewards A-List Preferred Members and customers traveling on Business Select fares.

One free checked bag will be offered only to A-List members and "other select customers."

Southwest will credit one checked bag for Rapid Rewards Credit Cardmembers.

Customers who do not qualify for the above options will be charged for their first and second checked bags.

The changes will take effect on flights booked on and after May 28.

"We have tremendous opportunity to meet current and future Customer needs, attract new Customer segments we don't compete for today, and return to the levels of profitability that both we and our Shareholders expect," said Bob Jordan. "We will do all this while remaining focused on what's made us strong — our People and the authentic, friendly, and award-winning Customer Service only they can provide."

But even loyal customers who've only flown with Southwest Airlines are frustrated with the new policy to charge for checked bags soon.

"It's a little shocking and disappointing. I just feel like everything's super expensive. And they're one of the airlines that is the most, affordable," said Genesis Anaya, who said she's flown Southwest Airlines her whole life.

ABC-7 asked her if this will make her consider other options.

"Absolutely, I think I was actually leaving other airlines to come to Southwest and use them more often," said Anaya. "But now with this news, I'm going to start thinking of what I can do, which one's going to be the best for me."

Another loyal customer said she was flying for business, but had personal trips planned later this year.

"I've only ever flown Southwest, I've never been on another airline in my life," said a passenger named Teresa. "This year I'm planning on flying a couple of times, so I'm definitely gonna look at other options just because, you know, I try to pack light I don't go overboard on things, but I really like not having to pay for my bags."

A full list of the new initiatives is available here.



