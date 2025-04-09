Trump announces 90-day pause on ‘reciprocal’ tariffs with exception of China

Originally Published: 09 APR 25 13:28 ET

Updated: 09 APR 25 13:33 ET

By Elisabeth Buchwald, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump announced a complete pause on all the “reciprocal” tariffs that went into effect at midnight, with the exception of China.

Tariffs on China will be increased to 125% from 104%, he said.

Trump in a Truth Social post Wednesday said he has “authorized a 90 day PAUSE, and a substantially lowered Reciprocal Tariff during this period, of 10%, also effective immediately.”

“Based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the World’s Markets, I am hereby raising the Tariff charged to China by the United States of America to 125%, effective immediately,” Trump said in his social media post. “At some point, hopefully in the near future, China will realize that the days of ripping off the U.S.A., and other Countries, is no longer sustainable or acceptable,” he wrote.

Stocks surged higher on the news.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

