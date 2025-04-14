Police recover drugs, guns in arrest

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Sunday, April 13, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) announced a major drug bust and arrest.

Police say on April 9, officers were investigating a felony eluding case involving a man, who was later identified as James Embry.

Patrol officers say they called in the Metro Narcotics Unit (MNU). The two worked together to locate and monitor a car tied to their eluding investigation, according to CSPD. Police say the car was parked at a hotel.

Police say the suspect left the hotel and drove off in the car. MNU detectives used mobile surveillance to track the car until it was parked in the 100 Block of South Cascade Avenue, according to CSPD.

CSPD says the Tactical Enforcement Unit (TEU) and at least one K-9 assisted with contacting the car.

They say the suspect was then placed in custody for felony eluding.

CSPD says MNU detectives then searched the car and recovered a laundry list of drug paraphernalia and hundreds of rounds in loaded magazines of various calibers.

Police say this includes: 5 rifles (1 ghost rifle), 4 pistols (2 stolen), 2351.26 grams of fentanyl (approximately 23,500 pills), 14 grams of marijuana, 0.91 grams of LSD, 4.47 grams of Rx, 51.41 grams of heroin, 58.44 grams of cocaine, 411.89 grams of methamphetamine and $14,296 in U.S. currency.

CSPD

CSPD says MNU detectives with the assistance of TEU, executed a search warrant of the man’s residence located on the 4100 block of Hidden Circle and recovered an additional 32.3 grams of meth, 13.5 grams of fentanyl, 5 firearms, 8.9 grams of cocaine and $2,266 in U.S. currency.

CSPD

The suspect, identified by police as 45-year-old James Embry, was transported and booked into CJC on multiple counts of narcotics and weapons violations.

CSPD