Skip to Content
US & World

Several hurt in shooting outside casino in Reno: Police

ABC News
By
Published 11:39 AM

The suspect is in custody.

By Tristan Maglunog

July 28, 2025, 10:45 AM

Several people were injured in a shooting outside a casino in Reno, Nevada, on Monday morning, officials said.

The gunfire unfolded around 7:25 a.m. in the valet area outside the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino, Reno Police Chief Kathryn Nance told Reno ABC affiliate KOLO. The number of victims was not immediately clear but Nance said several people have been taken to hospitals.

The suspect, an adult man, was found within four minutes, police said. He's been taken to a hospital following an officer-involved shooting, police said.

Grand Sierra Resort and Casino in Reno, Nevada.Google Maps Street View

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Article Topic Follows: US & World

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content