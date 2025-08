He is set to be sentenced on Oct. 3.

By Aaron Katersky

August 4, 2025, 3:39 PM

A federal judge in New York declined on Monday to grant Sean "Diddy" Combs bail, finding no “exceptional reasons” to release him prior to his October sentencing.

Combs was convicted of transportation to engage in prostitution, which the judge said mandates incarceration. His sentencing is set for Oct. 3.

