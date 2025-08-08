Skip to Content
US & World

Active shooter reported on Emory University’s Atlanta campus

By
New
Published 3:41 PM

The warning was posted to the university's website on Friday.

By Leah Sarnoff

August 8, 2025, 3:29 PM

Emory University reported an active shooter on its Atlanta, Georgia, campus on Friday.

The school's official website said the incident was occurring near the Emory Point CVS.

A shelter-in-place order has been put in place.

"RUN. HIDE. FIGHT. Avoid the area," the university said.

The Atlanta Police Department is responding. Further details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Article Topic Follows: US & World

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emma Hoggard

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content