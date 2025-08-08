Active shooter reported on Emory University’s Atlanta campus
The warning was posted to the university's website on Friday.
By Leah Sarnoff
August 8, 2025, 3:29 PM
Emory University reported an active shooter on its Atlanta, Georgia, campus on Friday.
The school's official website said the incident was occurring near the Emory Point CVS.
A shelter-in-place order has been put in place.
"RUN. HIDE. FIGHT. Avoid the area," the university said.
The Atlanta Police Department is responding. Further details were not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.