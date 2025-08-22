At least 4 people killed after tour bus traveling back from Niagara Falls crashes: Sources

The bus overturned on I-90 in Pembroke, police said.

August 22, 2025, 1:17 PM

A tour bus traveling back from a trip to Niagara Falls overturned in Upstate New York on Friday, killing multiple people and injuring dozens of others, some of whom became trapped or ejected, police said.

At least four people were killed in the crash, law enforcement sources told ABC News, amid the ongoing rescue response.

The "serious crash" occurred on Interstate 90 in Pembroke, near Buffalo, according to New York State Police. Images from the scene showed the bus on its side in a ditch and a large emergency response, including multiple medical helicopters.

"The bus was traveling eastbound, right before the Pembroke exit, and for unknown reasons, the vehicle lost control, went into the median, over-corrected, and ended up in the ditch," New York State Police Trooper James O'Callaghan said during a press briefing on Friday.

Almost all of the more than 50 people who were on the bus suffered injuries including cuts, bruises and abrasions, O'Callaghan said. Multiple people were ejected or trapped in the crash, he said, with rescue operations still underway.

The fatalities include at least one child, O'Callaghan said.

Police initially said the collision also involved a semi-truck, though later said the bus was the only vehicle involved.

The bus was traveling back to New York City after visiting Niagara falls, with 52 people, including the driver, on board, police said. Most of the passengers were Indian, Chinese or Filipino, according to O'Callaghan. The driver survived and is "alive and well," O'Callaghan said.

At least 16 patients have been transferred to Erie County Medical Center, a hospital spokesperson told ABC News.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she has been "briefed on the tragic tour bus accident" and that a rescue was underway.

"My team is coordinating closely with @nyspolice and local officials who are working to rescue and provide assistance to everyone involved," she said in a statement on X earlier Friday.

All lanes on the thruway at Pembroke were closed due to the crash.

"Expect heavy delays and alternate routes of travel," New York State Police said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.