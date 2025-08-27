2 children killed in Minneapolis Catholic school shooting; El Paso’s bishop responds

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso's Bishop Mark Seitz is now responding to the news of a shooting at a Catholic school in Minneapolis, Minnesota that killed two children.

In a video statement recorded by the diocese, the bishop shared is prayers and condolences to the victims.

The Diocese of El Paso also released a statement on the shooting. Read the statement in full below.

"The El Paso community knows this pain [too] well and our hearts are broken at the loss of life today," the statement explains, referring to the August 3, 2019 mass shooting at the Cielo Vista Walmart that killed 23 people and injured many others. "Our most fervent prayers are with the students, parents, teachers and the extended Catholic Community of the Parish and school of The Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis."

Bishop Seitz also expressed his desire for God to bring comfort and healing to all those impacted by today's shooting.

"The Diocese of El Paso remains committed to the safety and security of all our children in our catholic schools," the statement includes. "As of right now our schools are safe and remain vigilant in response to this tragedy in Minneapolis today."