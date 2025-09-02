Tens of thousands of Epstein-related records from DOJ released, Oversight Committee says

Over 33,000 pages of Epstein-related records were released, the committee said.

By Meredith Deliso

September 2, 2025, 4:30 PM

The House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform said it has released tens of thousands of records related to Jeffrey Epstein, provided by the Department of Justice.

"On August 5, Chairman Comer issued a subpoena for records related to Mr. Jeffrey Epstein, and the Department of Justice has indicated it will continue producing those records while ensuring the redaction of victim identities and any child sexual abuse material," the committee said in a release announcing the release of 33,295 pages of Epstein-related records that included a link for where to access them.

Democratic members of the committee have previously said that most of the files turned over by the DOJ are already public; California Rep. Ro Khanna has said 97% are in the public domain, while 3% are new.

This photo provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein, March 28, 2017.New York State Sex Offender Registry

The Trump administration has been dealing with the fallout from its decision not to release materials related to the investigation into Epstein, the wealthy financier and convicted sex offender who died by suicide in jail in 2019, following the blowback it received from MAGA supporters after it announced last month that no additional files would be released.

Epstein, whose private island estate was in the U.S. Virgin Islands, has long been rumored to have kept a "client list" of celebrities and politicians, which right-wing influencers have baselessly accused authorities of hiding.

The Justice Department and FBI announced in July that they had found no evidence that Epstein kept a client list, after several top officials, before joining the administration, had themselves accused the government of shielding information regarding the Epstein case.

