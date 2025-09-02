Trump to announce Space Command move to Alabama, sources say

Celeste Springer

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) — President Donald Trump is slated to announce that Space Command, headquartered in Colorado Springs, will be moving to Alabama, according to CNN sources.

There has been ongoing speculation about the move for months. Alabama lawmakers have said in several interviews with local media outlets that they anticipated the move.

Space Command was expected to relocate to Huntsville, Alabama during President Trump’s first administration, but a 2022 report from the Government Accountability Office (GAO) found the US Air Force’s decision-making process had “significant shortfalls in its transparency and credibility.” A year later, President Joe Biden decided to keep it in Colorado.

Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade has warned that moving Space Command would come with an enormous cost, not only monetarily, but with time and safety.

In April, Senators John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet released a joint statement on the matter. It read, in part, “It’s already been investigated, proven, and decided: Colorado Springs is the best place for U.S. Space Command because it’s already at work here. Space Command is at full operational capability and has been for nearly a year.”

However, Alabama lawmakers maintain that Huntsville is the best home for its operations.

“Huntsville finished first in both the Air Force’s Evaluation Phase and Selection Phase, leaving no doubt the Air Force’s decision to choose Redstone as the preferred basing location was correct purely on the merits,” said U.S. Senator Katie Britt in a release back in January.

This is a developing story, and this article will be updated.

