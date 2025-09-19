WATCH: Trump publishes video of strike on ‘narcoterrorist’ boat, 3rd one in recent weeks

(KVIA) – President Trump posted a video on his social media platform Truth Social announcing the U.S. carried out another strike against a "narcoterrorist" boat.

Venezuela has launched three days of military exercises and put on display its Russian-built fighter jets in a show of force aimed at the US amid rising tensions over Washington’s deployment of US warships to the Caribbean.

Trump said this on Truth Social on Friday evening:

"On my Orders, the Secretary of War ordered a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel affiliated with a Designated Terrorist Organization conducting narcotrafficking in the USSOUTHCOM area of responsibility. Intelligence confirmed the vessel was trafficking illicit narcotics, and was transiting along a known narcotrafficking passage enroute to poison Americans. The strike killed 3 male narcoterrorists aboard the vessel, which was in international waters. No U.S. Forces were harmed in this strike. STOP SELLING FENTANYL, NARCOTICS, AND ILLEGAL DRUGS IN AMERICA, AND COMMITTING VIOLENCE AND TERRORISM AGAINST AMERICANS!!!"