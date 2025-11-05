Flight capacity will be reduced by 10% at 40 major airports: FAA

The restrictions will take effect on Friday morning.

By Rachel Scott, Ayesha Ali, and Allison Pecorin

November 5, 2025, 2:38 PM

The Federal Aviation Administration will reduce flight capacity by 10% at 40 major airports across the country, officials announced during a press conference on Wednesday.

The restrictions will go into effect Friday morning, FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said.

“Our sole role is to make sure that we keep this airspace as safe as possible. Reduction in capacity at 40 of our locations. This is not based on light airline travel locations. This is about where the pressure is and how to really deviate the pressure,” said Bedford.

This comes after Duffy said earlier this week that the FAA will be forced to shut down the airspace in some areas if the shutdown continues into next week.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.