Colombia’s president says attack on army base ‘practically ends’ peace talks with ELN rebels

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — An attack on a military base in eastern Colombia killed two soldiers and injured at least 21, Colombia’s military says, as tensions escalate between Colombia’s government and one of the nation’s largest remaining rebel groups. Colombia’s military blamed the National Liberation Army for the attack, with President Gustavo Petro hinting on Tuesday that the incident will lead to a suspension, or a cancellation of peace talks with the rebel group.“This is an attack that practically closes a peace process, with blood” Petro said during a public ceremony late on Tuesday.

