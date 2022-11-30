Jeffrey Epstein estate reaches $105 million settlement with US Virgin Islands

By Liam Reilly, CNN

A nine-figure settlement between the estate of Jeffrey Epstein and the US Virgin Islands has been signed, according to the islands’ attorney general.

Epstein’s estate — as well as two co-defendants and 10 Epstein-created entities — will disburse over $105 million cash to the US Virgin Islands government, US Virgin Islands Attorney General Denise George said in a statement on Wednesday.

The estate will also sell two private islands, Little St. James and Great St. James, to independent third parties to conclude its settlements, the statement from George’s office says.

“This settlement restores the faith of the People of the Virgin Islands that its laws will be enforced, without fear or favor, against those who break them. We are sending a clear message that the Virgin Islands will not serve as a haven for human trafficking,” said George.

“Through this lawsuit and settlement, the Attorney General’s Office, acting on behalf of the Government, is using its authority to enforce the laws of the Virgin Islands against criminal enterprises and to protect public safety.”

George had previously sued the Epstein estate for allegedly using a system of private planes, helicopters, boats and vehicles to bring young women and girls to his island residence on Little St. James. There, the victims were “deceptively subjected to sexual servitude, forced to engage in sexual acts and coerced into commercial sexual activity and forced labor,” the lawsuit said.

The settlement ends Epstein’s estate’s ownership of properties in the US Virgin Islands and certifies the islands can’t be used for illicit purposes by Epstein associates, the statement continues. Half of the proceeds from the sale of Little St. James will also go to the US Virgin Islands government, the statement says.

Additionally, Epstein’s estate will pay $450,000 to rectify environmental damage in the Great St. James area, an island owned by Epstein from which he removed the remains of centuries-old historical structures of enslaved workers to make room for his development, the statement said.

The settlement also sees the return of over $80 million in economic development tax benefits to the US Virgin Islands, the statement said. The tax benefits were fraudulently obtained by both Epstein and his co-defendants — Darren K. Indyke and Richard D. Kahn — to fuel his criminal enterprise, the statement said.

