Police respond to Rep. Elissa Slotkin’s Michigan home targeted in swatting incident

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — Michigan State Police confirmed that they responded to Democratic U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin’s home in Holly on Thursday.

MSP did not provide details on the response but confirmed that Slotkin was a target of a swatting hoax. Police say they responded to Slotkin’s home at about 6:50 p.m.

The Detroit News first reported the incident at Slotkin’s home. A spokesperson for Slotkin told Detroit News that the congresswoman was not home at the time.

“Swatting,” which is when someone makes a false emergency call to prompt a heavy law enforcement response, has become a concern earlier this year after several public officials were targeted in the weeks following Christmas 2023. In March, a person of interest was located in connection with over 100 swatting calls that targeted officials, including Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Cybersecurity, Infrastructure and Security Agency Director Jen Easterly and other senior Biden administration officials.

Slotkin, who currently represents Michigan’s 7th Congressional District, is running for the U.S. Senate seat held by Sen. Debbie Stabenow. On Tuesday, Slotkin was the projected winner in the Democratic primary, beating actor Hill Harper.

She will face Republican former Rep. Mike Rogers, who won the primary against former Rep. Justin Amash and Sherry O’Donnell.

