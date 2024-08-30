Skip to Content
Barni, SFO bomb-sniffing dog, wins TSA’s Cutest Canine contest

Gloria Rodríguez

    SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — An explosives detection canine at San Francisco International Airport has been dubbed the winner of the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) 2024 Cutest Canine Contest.

Barni, a 5-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer, was announced the winner on Monday after a week of voting on social media.

Barni is a passenger screening canine who works alongside his handler Michelle Cogle at SFO. The TSA says they work together to provide explosives detection capabilities as an important layer of security.

According to Cogle, when Barni is at home he’s a goofball and loves to play fetch but is mainly obsessed with chasing squirrels.

Barni will now be featured on the cover of TSA’s 2025 Canine Calendar which comes out in December.

