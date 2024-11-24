Cargo plane crashes near Vilnius airport

By Helen Regan, Manveena Suri and Edward Szekeres, CNN

(CNN) — A cargo plane flying from Leipzig, Germany crashed outside Vilnius Airport in Lithuania, an airport spokesperson confirmed to CNN Monday.

“The city’s special services are working at the scene and leading the rescue efforts, as well as crews from the Vilnius Airport Fire Service,” the airport spokesperson said.

The incident happened at about 5.30 a.m. local time (10 p.m. ET) near Zirniu Street, south of the capital.

The spokesperson said due to “ongoing rescue work near Vilnius Airport,” departures for several aircraft have been delayed.

“All scheduled aircrafts are currently taking off from Vilnius Airport,” the spokesperson said.

Reuters reported that the cargo plane that crashed was a DHL aircraft.

There was no immediate confirmation of casualties.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

