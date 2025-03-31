Chinese military says it’s launched joint army, naval and rocket force drills around Taiwan in ‘stern warning’

By Simone McCarthy, CNN

(CNN) — The Chinese military on Tuesday said it had begun conducting joint exercises involving its army, navy, air force, and rocket force to “close in on” Taiwan from “multiple directions,” according to a statement posted on the Eastern Theater Command’s official social media account.

The drills mainly focus on sea-air combat-readiness patrols, joint seizure of comprehensive superiority, assault on maritime and ground targets, and blockade on key areas and sea lanes so as to test joint operations capabilities of its troops, the post said.

“It is a stern warning and forceful deterrence against ‘Taiwan Independence’ separatist forces, and it is a legitimate and necessary action to safeguard China’s sovereignty and national unity,” the People’s Liberation Army said in the statement.

China claims the self-governing democracy of Taiwan as its own and has vowed to take control of the island, by force if necessary.

Its military in recent years has ramped up regular patrols as well as military exercises in the air and waters around the island.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

